Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoMorocco
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
team-logoTanzania
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Morocco vs Tanzania Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Tanzania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco and Tanzania meet in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with contrasting ambitions but a shared goal: a place in the quarter-finals. The clash is set to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where the Atlas Lions will enjoy home support and will be expected to produce.

For Morocco, this fixture represents another step in a tournament where expectations are high, given they are playing at home and have a golden generation of footballers. The Atlas Lions enter the knockout phase as one of the strongest teams in the competition, combining tactical discipline with high-level individual quality.   

Their group-stage performances underlined their control in possession, defensive organisation, and ability to manage games efficiently. Coach Walid Regragui has publicly urged his squad to stay humble and avoid complacency, warning against underestimating Tanzania despite their lower ranking.

For Tanzania, it is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of Africa’s elite nations on the knockout stage, with an upset set to send a massive statement. They progressed to the Round of 16 for the first time in their AFCON history, despite earning only two points in the group stage — a record low for a qualifying side.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Morocco vs Tanzania as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UK4seven
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSABC 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SABC Plus, SA FM
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaBet365

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Morocco vs Tanzania kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Today's game between Morocco and Tanzania will kick off at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Morocco vs Tanzania Probable lineups

MoroccoHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTAN
1
Y. Bounou
18
J. El Yamiq
26
A. Salah-Eddine
5
N. Aguerd
3
N. Mazraoui
4
S. Amrabat
24
N. El Aynaoui
8
A. Ounahi
10
B. Diaz
20
A. El Kaabi
11
I. Saibari
1
H. Masaranga
5
D. Job
14
B. Mwamnyeto
4
I. Hamad
15
M. Husseini
12
S. Msuva
25
H. Mnoga
20
N. Miroshi
27
A. Msanga
6
F. Salum
10
M. Samatta

4-2-3-1

TANAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Regragui

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Gamondi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

TAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAR

Last 5 matches

TAN

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

