Man United have a battle on their hands to claim a top-four place, but they've got momentum on their side and a clash with 13th-placed Crystal Palace next.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will kick off on 1 Mar 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

United are on their first 10-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League since 2021. It speaks a lot to the vast improvement under Michael Carrick after Ruben Amorim's departure from Old Trafford. It seems like a direct grapple with Liverpool and Chelsea to claim fourth place in the Premier League. The Red Devils currently occupy that slot.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Palace are in decent form themselves after a poor nine-match winless run between mid-December and 1 February. Now, they've won two of their last three and are looking upwards to the European places, rather than over their shoulder at the relegation zone. Oliver Glasner's side will be hoping that good omens on this ground can coax another good performance out of the Eagles. They'll lament the fact that Jean-Philippe Mateta, scorer of a winning brace in last season's corresponding fixture, won't be available.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Defensive trio Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez all miss out, as does Mason Mount. The latter two are nearing returns to fitness, though.

Palace are without key strikers Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah, as well as midfield dynamo Jefferson Lerma.

Getty Images

Benjamin Sesko has six goals in his last seven outings for United.

Palace have won on each of their last two visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

