Manchester City’s insatiable quest for silverware continues as they host high-flying Championship side Southampton, who’ve already claimed two Premier League scalps to reach the FA Cup semis.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Southampton, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream City vs Southampton for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Manchester City vs Southampton kick-off time

Man City vs Southampton will kick off on 25 Apr 2026 at 12:15 EST and 17:15 GMT.

Match preview

Manchester City approach an FA Cup semi-final for the eighth consecutive season. Pep Guardiola's side is hitting form at the right time, as usual, after wins over Arsenal and Burnley have taken them to the summit of the Premier League. With the Carabao Cup already secured, the treble is still on. City have scored 19 goals and conceded just twice in four FA Cup games this term, including beating Newcastle and Liverpool by 2+ goals in the last two rounds.

Getty Images

Southampton, who won this competition for the only time in 1975/76, have marked the 50th anniversary in style by earning their first trip to Wembley in the FA Cup since the 2020/21 semi-finals by beating Arsenal. The Saints haven't lost a competitive fixture since late January, posting 16 wins and four draws. With Premier League promotion still on the cards, this could be a season to remember.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Southampton have scored at least twice in each of its last seven competitive fixtures.

City is on a five-match winning run in all competitions that includes four clean sheets.

Rúben Dias and Rodri are doubtful for City, while Southampton look to have no fresh concerns.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: