Mallorca spent the international break inside the LaLiga relegation zone, and next up, they host title challengers Real Madrid.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mallorca vs Real Madrid, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Mallorca vs Real Madrid kicks off on 4 Apr 2026 at 10:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Match preview

Mallorca’s 2-1 defeat to Elche means they're in the relegation zone, struggling with just one win in their last seven LaLiga outings. Their points tally of 28 is their lowest after 29 games since 2021-22, which was their first season back in the top flight.

Getty Images

Madrid have won their last three LaLiga games, including a dramatic 3-2 derby success over city rivals Atléti. They still trail leaders Barcelona by four points, though, and time is running out, although a mouthwatering Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich is also on the horizon.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Seven of Mallorca’s last eight home league matches saw both teams score.

Los Blancos are without a clean sheet in six La Liga games, their longest such run since October 2022.

Mallorca duo Takuma Asano and Marash Kumbulla remain unlikely to feature here, while Thibaut Courtois is ruled out for Madrid and Federico Valverde is suspended.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: