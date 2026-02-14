Eight-time FA Cup winners Liverpool welcome an inconsistent Brighton side to Anfield in the fourth round.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Brighton as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool vs Brighton for free

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time

Liverpool vs Brighton kicks off on 14 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Liverpool dusted themselves off after a painful defeat to Man City by becoming the only Premier League side this season to win at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. They'll be happy to host Brighton, a side they've not lost to in their last 11 meetings at Anfield.

Getty Images

The Seagulls are bang out of form, on a winless run of six matches in the league, including two defeats on the bounce. Perhaps an FA Cup run can distract them from an alarming slide down the EPL table.

Key stats, injury news

Liverpool’s Wataru Endo was stretched off in the win at Sunderland, joining Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni on the sidelines.

Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster, Solly March and Yasin Ayari are all sidelined for Brighton, but Mats Wieffer is available after recovering from a toe issue.

Getty Images

Liverpool have been eliminated from six of their last nine FA Cup fourth-round ties, including against Plymouth Argyle last term.

Mohamed Salah has recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 19 meetings with Brighton.

Brighton's James Milner equalled Gareth Barry's all-time EPL appearances record in midweek and could start here against his old club.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

