Gremio will be out to kickstart their Serie A campaign, but they are up against a Botafogo side that is oozing with confidence after getting off to a winning start.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Gremio vs Botafogo RJ, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Gremio vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

Gremio and Botafogo RJ will kick off on 5 Feb 2026, 00:30 GMT and 19:30 EST.

Match Preview

Gremio are enduring a poor run as they winless in their last three matches across all competitions, recording two successive defeats and one draw, which came in their most recent game against Juventude.

However, the Immortal Tricolour are undefeated in their last two home matches, and a victory over Botafogo would see them move up in the Serie A standings

Meanwhile, Botafogo saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end when they lost to Fluminense in their most recent game. Before that, the three-time Brazilian champions had recorded three consecutive wins. The Big Fire are placed at the top of the Serie A standings and a win over Gremio would consolidate their place at the summit.

Getty Images

Injuries, key stats

Gremio currently have several players unavailable due to injuries, namely, Mathías Villasanti, Martin Braithwaite, Walter Kannemann, Miguel Monsalve, and Fabian Balbuena.

Their visitors, Botafogo, also have several players unavailable due to injuries, including Kaio, Joaquín Correa, Chris Ramos, and others like Marcal and Alvaro Montoro.

Botafogo are undefeated in their last four matches against Gremio, having recorded two successive draws and two victories.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Gremio vs Botafogo RJ Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager L. Castro Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Anselmi

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: