The Champions League group phase is delicately poised as Victor Osimhen returns for Galatasaray on the penultimate matchday against Atletico Madrid.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 21 Jan 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Turkish giants Galatasaray are 18th in the group phase table, three points behind eighth-placed Atletico, illustrating how critical this penultimate match could be. Okan Buruk's hosts are the picture of inconsistency, winning three and losing three of six group phase clashes, and they've only won once in 21 matches against Spanish opposition, losing 15.

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Atletico finish their league stage campaign at home to Bodo/Glimt on January 28 and have not conceded a single goal in their four previous games with Galatasaray in the UCL.

Galatasaray will be without Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Gabriel Sara (knee) and Arda Unyay (thigh). Wilfred Singo is a doubt, but Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen should return after AFCON duty.

Clement Lenget (knee) and Nico Gonzalez (thigh) will miss out for the visitors.

Atletico have lost only one of their 14 games against Turkish outfits, winning each of the last five.

Julian Alvarez has four goals and two assists from five UCL appearances this term.

