The title is out of reach for Feyenoord, but they can solidify second place with a win against strugglers Go Ahead Eagles.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie de Kuip

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles kicks off on 15 Feb 2026 at 06:15 EST and 11:15 GMT.

Match preview

Robin van Persie's Feyenoord now trails PSV by 17 points. Even though they have a game in hand on the defending champions, the Eredivisie title is now out of their grasp. A league phase exit from the Europa League has compounded their woes this season, where they're also out of the KNVB Cup. If results go against them, they could finish this weekend in fourth place. They'll be confident they can collect three points here, although Go Ahead Eagles did win the reverse fixture in November.

Getty Images

Only bottom-club NAC Breda (four) have picked up fewer points than Go Ahead (seven) over the last 10 Eredivisie matches, and Melvin Boel's team are still winless in 2026. They now sit just six points above relegation danger.

Injury news, key stats

Shaqueel van Persie and Gernot Trauner are long-term absentees for Feyenoord. Shiloh Zand, Thomas Beelen, Gaoussou Diarra, Malcolm Jeng, Givairo Read, and Gils Smal are also unavailable due to knocks. Luciano Valente and Timon Wellenreuther are suspended while new signing Raheem Sterling isn't match fit.

Long-term absentees Robbin Weijenberg, Gerrit Nauber, and Pim Saathof remain sidelined for Go Ahead Eagles, who will also be without Dean Ruben James for a third consecutive match.

Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda leads the scoring charts in Eredivisie this term with 18 goals.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: