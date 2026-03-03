Everton needs to improve their home form, but the visit of Burnley isn't as straightforward as it may sound on paper.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Everton vs Burnley as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Everton vs Burnley kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton vs Burnley will kick off on 3 Mar 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Everton won a five-goal thriller on the weekend at Newcastle, but their home form needs to improve if they're to achieve their goal of finishing in the European places. The Toffees haven’t won at home since December in any competition (D2, L5).

Burnley, in contrast, were heartbreakingly on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller against Brentford, which involved pretty much every type of drama a football fan can tolerate. They had the ball in the net five times, but two controversial VAR calls ensured that they went down 4-3 at Turf Moor. A third relegation in five seasons seems inevitable for Scott Parker's men, although just one defeat in their last four on the road will provide some cause for optimism.

Key stats & injury news

Jack Grealish remains Everton’s biggest-name absentee. Carlos Alcaraz is expected to miss three to four weeks with the training injury he sustained recently, and Seamus Coleman is also sidelined.

Burnley remains without up to seven first-teamers, including captain Josh Cullen.

Burnley have now conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Team news & squads

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: