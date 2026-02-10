Goal.com
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Everton vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news

There's no threat of relegation for Everton and Bournemouth, so that should ensure they're both in a relaxed mood and ready to entertain on Tuesday. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Everton vs Bournemouth, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton vs Bournemouth kicks off on 10 Feb 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Everton and Bournemouth are both unbeaten in five Premier League matches, sequences that have propelled both sides into the safety of midtable. Bournemouth's matches this season have produced a total of 85 goals at an average of 3.4 goals per game, making them one of the more entertaining sides in the division. However, with 44 goals conceded, their defence is the fourth-worst in the Premier League. 

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Although Everton have been solid, they're still some way off turning their new home into a fortress. Their last three matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, in all competitions and inside 90 minutes, have ended 1-1. If they can turn more of those draws into wins, a finish in the European places could be on the cards.

Bournemouth v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

Jack Grealish is Everton's only injury absentee. 

Ben Doak, Julio Soler, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier are out for the Cherries.

Thierno Barry has scored three goals across his last five home appearances for Everton, though he has never netted in back-to-back home league games for the Toffees.

New Bournemouth signing Rayan has contributed to goals in both of his appearances for the club. 

Rayan Bournemouth 2025-26Getty Images

Team news & squads

Everton vs Bournemouth Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
1
J. Pickford
5
M. Keane
15
J. O'Brien
16
V. Mykolenko
6
J. Tarkowski
10
I. Ndiaye
37
J. Garner
45
H. Armstrong
27
I. Gueye
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
11
T. Barry
1
D. Petrovic
3
A. Truffert
5
M. Senesi
20
A. Jimenez
23
J. Hill
8
A. Scott
4
L. Cook
37
Rayan
21
A. Adli
22
E. Kroupi
9
Evanilson

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

BOU

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

