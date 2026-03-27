Thomas Tuchel will look to experiment with his England side when they host a star-studded Uruguay side at Wembley.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of England vs Uruguay as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch England vs Uruguay with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream England vs Uruguay for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

England vs Uruguay kick-off time

England vs Uruguay kicks off on 27 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

England have kept six consecutive clean sheets under new boss Thomas Tuchel, and sailed through World Cup qualifiers with a 100% record. Tuchel can now experiment with a large squad, which includes former outcast Ben White and Everton midfielder James Garner. The 24-year-old Garner has played at all age-group levels for England but has never earned a senior cap. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could also get a run-out after recently returning from a hamstring issue.

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Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay endured a tough finish to 2025, which included a heavy 5-1 defeat to the USA. Real Madrid favourite Fede Valverde and Man United's Manual Ugarte will be the lynchpins in midfield; Valverde scored a stunning hat-trick in a recent Champions League round of 16 victory over Manchester City.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka will join up with the squad ready for the Japan match next week, so they won't feature here.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is a long-term absentee for Uruguay.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last 2 matches URU 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Uruguay 2 - 1 England

England 2 - 1 Uruguay 3 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Uruguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: