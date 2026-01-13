This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logoCruz Azul
Estadio Banorte
team-logoAtlas
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Atlas square off in a compelling early-season Liga MX Clausura clash, with both sides looking to build momentum after contrasting starts to the campaign.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cruz Azul vs Atlas, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAViX

Cruz Azul vs Atlas kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Atlas will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and 11:00 p.m. GMT.

Match context

While Cruz Azul seeks its first victory under growing pressure, Atlas arrives with confidence following a disciplined opening-day win. Cruz Azul enter this match aiming to respond after a narrow defeat in their season opener. They began the Clausura 2026 with a 2–1 defeat away to León, showing flashes offensively, but defensive lapses proved costly. 

Cruz Azul v CR Flamengo - FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025Getty Images

Playing as the designated home side, La Máquina will look to impose their style early and use possession to dictate the tempo. Under new tactical direction, Cruz Azul emphasizes possession and build-up play, but converting chances has been a challenge early in the season. They have a strong historical record in this fixture overall, with more wins than Atlas across past decades, and this will be a confidence boost.

Atlas, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 1–0 victory over Puebla, demonstrating organisation and resilience. The Rojinegros typically set up with a compact approach focused on defensive discipline and counterattacks, and this is what worked for them last time out. 

Atlas v FC Juarez - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images

They have built a reputation as a difficult team to break down, often relying on structure, patience, and quick counters rather than extended spells of possession.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Atlas Probable lineups

Form

