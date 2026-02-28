Cremonese have been dragged into the Serie A relegation dog-fight, while Milan find themselves in a futile pursuit of city rivals Inter at the summit.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cremonese vs Milan, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Cremonese vs AC Milan kick-off time

Cremonese vs AC Milan will kick off on 1 Mar 2026 at 06:30 EST and at 11:30 GMT.

Match preview

Cremonese’s 3-0 defeat to Roma means they're in a spot of bother. Winless since early December, they've also fired blanks in 10 of their last 12 Serie A outings. This alarming sequence of results and performances has seen them slip from 9th to 17th. Now, only goal difference separates them from the relegation zone. They've only won two of their last 12 at home, although three of the last four of those have been stalemates.

Milan's title chances have pretty much disintegrated. The Rossoneri have taken just eight points from their last five matches, while league leaders Inter have collected 15 points in that sample. A 10-point deficit might be too much to claw back with only 12 matches to play.

Key stats & injury news

Cremonese’s Martín Payero went off injured against Roma, while Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a fractured jaw against Parma.

Cremonese have not lost any of the three 21st-century H2Hs (W1, D2) and won August’s reverse fixture 2-1 to set up the possibility of back-to-back victories over Milan for the first time in almost exactly 100 years.

Team news & squads

