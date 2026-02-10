Club Universidad Nacional (Pumas UNAM) will rely heavily on their home advantage in Mexico City as they attempt to overturn San Diego FC's commanding lead.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Club Universidad Nacional vs San Diego FC.

Club Universidad Nacional vs San Diego FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Olimpico Universitario

Club Universidad Nacional and San Diego FC will kick off on 11 Feb 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 20:00.

Match Preview

Club Universidad Nacional (Pumas UNAM) enter this decisive second-leg clash winless in their last two matches across all competitions, including a heavy 4-1 loss to San Diego FC in the first-leg encounter in the USA.

To advance to the Round of 16, Pumas must win by at least four clear goals (e.g., 4-0 or better) to overcome the aggregate deficit outright, or secure a 3-0 victory to progress via the away goals rule.

However, Pumas face a confident San Diego side brimming with momentum after their dominant first-leg victory.

The MLS expansion outfit will advance to the Round of 16 with any draw or win at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, needing only to avoid defeat to progress on aggregate.

Injuries, key stats

UNAM are yet to report injuries in their camp and San Diego have a clean bill of health. Furthermore, both teams have no suspension issues.

The two teams have met only once in competitive history, which was in the first leg of their 2026 Champions Cup Round One tie.

In their recent match, San Diego dominated statistically with 22 shots to Pumas' four, seven shots on goal to two, and 73.2% possession, highlighting their clinical finishing despite Pumas striking first.

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional vs San Diego FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Juarez Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Varas

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CUN Last match SDI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Diego FC 4 - 1 Club Universidad Nacional 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

