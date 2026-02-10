Chelsea's quest to finish in the Champions League places continues against a resurgent Leeds side at Stamford Bridge.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Leeds, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Leeds kicks off on 10 Feb 2026 at 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea are flying under new boss Liam Rosenior, winning seven of their last nine matches across all competitions, including their last four in the league. The two defeats in that sequence were both EFL Cup semi-finals against Arsenal.

Leeds have picked up seven points from their last four EPL matches, putting them six points clear of the relegation zone. However, concerningly for Daniel Fsarke's team, 14 of their last 18 points have come at Elland Road, and they've not won any of their last nine league outings on the road.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Chelsea will be without long-term absentees Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill. Andrey Santos is doubtful after coming off against Wolves.

Anton Stach is the only injury absentee for Leeds.

After his treble against Wolves, Cole Palmer is the first player in Premier League history to score three first-half hat-tricks.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could become the first Leeds player to score home and away against Chelsea in the same campaign since Mark Viduka in 2000/01 after he netted in the reverse fixture.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Leeds today

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: