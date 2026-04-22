Manchester City can go top of the Premier League and officially relegate Burnley to the Championship with a win on Wednesday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Burnley vs Manchester City as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Burnley vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Burnley vs Manchester City will kick off on 22 Apr 2026 at 16:00 EST and 21:00 GMT.

Match preview

Scott Parker’s Clarets were heavily beaten 4-1 by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with a one-goal half-time advantage wiped away after conceding four goals in the final 32 minutes, Burnley's 45th in their last 71 Premier League games. A 46th will officially relegate them to the second tier.

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Four weeks after their EFL Cup final win over Arsenal, Man City struck a huge psychological blow in the Premier League title race with a massive 2-1 victory against the Gunners thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland. One defeat in their last 20 league outings (W13, D6) shows that Pep Guardiola's side is hitting great form at an optimal time. Currently three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, City travel to Turf Moor having accumulated more away points than any other Premier League team since the start of December.

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Key stats & injury news

Burnley have lost their last 11 league H2Hs against City, their longest-ever such losing run against a single opponent in history.

Erling Haaland averages a goal every 36 minutes against Burnley.

Hannibal remains sidelined for Burnley, while City’s Rodri was withdrawn with a late knock against Arsenal.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: