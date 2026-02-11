Bundesliga leaders Bayern take on RB Leipzig for a place in this season's DFB Pokal semi-finals.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kicks off on 11 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Bayern have been off-colour lately, by their lofty standards, winning just one of their last three Bundesliga matches. However, that was a 5-1 thrashing of Hoffenheim at the weekend. They haven't won the DFB Pokal since 2020 but are odds-on favourites to do so this campaign.

They must get past a Leipzig side that won this competition in 2022 and 2023, and that made at least the semis in five of the last seven seasons. This will be a test for Bayern against a team that's only lost three of 13 matches on the road this term.

Injury news, key stats

Bayern have injury concerns.

Castello Lukeba, Assan Ouedraogo, Sani Suleiman and Viggo Gebel are unavailable for Leipzig.

Bayern are unbeaten in the last six H2Hs (W4, D2) and defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final back in May 2019 - the last time that these sides met in this competition.

Bayern scored 2+ goals in 13 of their last 14 matches across all competitions.

