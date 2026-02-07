Barcelona face one of their favourite teams when Mallorca visit the Nou Camp in LaLiga.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Mallorca, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona vs Mallorca for free

Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Mallorca kicks off on 7 Feb 2026 at 10:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona are still challenging for silverware on three fronts after already securing the Spanish Super Cup. Blaugrana are in fine form, too, with 11 wins from their last 12 in LaLiga. At home, they're formidable, with 10 consecutive wins in the league and 30 goals scored in that sequence. They're into the Copa del Rey semi-finals and the Champions League round of 16.

It's tough at the bottom in Spain this year, with only four points separating 9th and 18th. Mallorca have picked up critical wins in recent weeks against Bilbao and Sevilla, but they remain just two points above the drop zone. With 17 defeats and two draws in the last 19 H2Hs, these are arguably their least favourite opponents of them all. Barca would dearly love to open up a four-point lead at the summit, with rivals Real Madrid only playing on Sunday.

Injury news, key stats

Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Pedri are out for the hosts.

Lamine Yamal has scored or assisted in each of his last five matches for Barca across all comps.

Vedat Muriqi has scored in five of his last seven outings for Mallorca in LaLiga.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

