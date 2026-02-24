How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge will kick-off at 24 Feb 2026, 17:45.

Match Preview

After a breathtaking 3–3 draw in Belgium last week, the tie is effectively a one-game sprint for a spot in the Champions League Round of 16. Atlético Madrid had the first leg in their grasp twice, leading 2–0 and 3–2, but a resilient Club Brugge side utilised their home energy to keep the Spanish giants at bay. Now, with away goals no longer a tie-breaker, it's a "winner-takes-all" scenario at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s men come into this fixture with momentum after a dominant 4–2 victory over Espanyol in La Liga. Julián Álvarez and Ademola Lookman both found the net in the first leg and appear to be forming a potent partnership upfront.

Ivan Leko’s side proved they belong on this stage by refusing to quit in the first leg. Christos Tzolis’s 89th-minute equaliser has given the Blue-Blacks genuine belief that they can upset the odds in Madrid.

