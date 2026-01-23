Although Manchester United have been out of form over the course of the past few weeks, they'll be buoyant after a morale-boosting win over Manchester City. Now they face a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester United will kick off on 25 Jan 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal produced a performance of quality in midweek away to Inter Milan, claiming a 3-1 win at the San Siro to preserve their 100% record in the Champions League after seven games. They're also seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League, and they'll relish the visit of a Manchester United side they've beaten in four consecutive home matches, and five of the last six.

Despite all of the criticism, United have carved out a sequence of five EPL matches unbeaten, although three of those have been draws. Their most recent result was a notable one, though, a 2-0 win over Manchester City in a game where they could have had four or five. That gave caretaker boss Michael Carrick the ultimate good start.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Arsenal defenders Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are both nearing returns. This game will come too soon for them, though.

Matthijs de Ligt is out for the visitors, but they have an otherwise clean bill of health.

United have scored 2+ goals in six of their last eight competitive away matches.

