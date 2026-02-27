Al Hilal need all three points in this Riyadh derby clash after two disappointing results, but Al Shabab won't make it easy.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Shabab vs Al Hilal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal will kick off on 27 Feb 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match preview

Al-Hilal remain unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League this term under Simone Inzaghi. However, consecutive draws against Al Ittihad and Al Taawoun mean they have ground to make up on title rivals Al Nassr and Al Ahli.

Al-Shabab is negotiating a turbulent campaign, sitting in mid-table and battling to find consistency. However, recent wins over Al-Riyadh and Damac suggest they come into this one in good form and ready to further upset Hilal's title charge.

Key stats, injury news

Mohammed Harbush is sidelined for Al Shabab, while Al Hilal talisman Karim Benzema is also still injured.

Al-Hilal has won four of the last five meetings, including a 1-0 triumph earlier this season.

Yannick Carrasco has 13 goals and five assists for Shabab in the Saudi Pro League this term.

Team news & squads

