How to watch today's AC Milan vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

English-language live streams of AC Milan vs Como

AC Milan vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between AC Milan and Como will kick-off at 18 Feb 2026, 19:45.

Match Preview

AC Milan have an excellent recent record against Como and have won the last five matches played between the two teams. Despite spending a lot of money in the transfer window, Como have lost all three matches in the Serie A since being promoted in 2024.

When the clubs met last month, Rabiot bagged a brace as the Rossoneri won 3-1 at Stadio Sinigaglia. Cesc Fabregas' side will try to bounce back from losing 2-1 at home to lowly Fiorentina last week, a result which harmed hopes of a top-six finish.

Since a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese, Milan have gone unbeaten through their next 23 matches, which is the longest ongoing run across Europe's top five leagues. Their only losses since August have come in knockout competitions, versus Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana and in a Coppa Italia tie against Lazio.

Injury news and Key stats

Belgian wing-back Alexis Saelemaekers is close to recovering from an adductor problem, though he may still join Santiago Gimenez on the sidelines for Milan.

Alongside Pulisic and Leao, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug are also in contention for two attacking places, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has occupied an advanced role in recent weeks. Allegri must make one change in midfield, as Rabiot serves a suspension.

Meanwhile, Como’s Alvaro Morata was sent off against Fiorentina and will miss out on meeting his former club. Tasos Douvikas and Nico Paz are the Lariani’s eight-goal top scorers in Serie A, and both should start again; though the latter could be asked to operate as a false nine, with Douvikas dropping to the bench.

Only Assane Diao and Edoardo Goldaniga are injured, leaving Fabregas with plenty of options to choose from.

