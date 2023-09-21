How to play Football Manager 2024 through Netflix

Get Football Manager 2024 now!

Football Manager 24 isn't the first game on the over-the-top streaming platform with games like Ghost Catchers and Vikings: Valhalla also making their appearance on the American platform.

GOAL, takes a look at how users can download the game through Netflix and what they'll need to access the game.

HOW TO PLAY FOOTBALL MANAGER 24 THROUGH NETFLIX?

With Football Manager 24 touted to release in the first week of November, the game has announced an added advantage to Netflix users looking to play the game.

If a user has an ongoing Netflix subscription they can use the streaming platform to download the game. The much-awaited game will appear in a different tab in a Games Row section for Apple users while Android users will have a Game tab on their devices.

Football Manager 24 will also be available to download through the Google Play Store or the Apple Store for Android users and iPhone users respectively but you would still need a Netflix subscription to access the game and witness the new and scintillating features of the game.

Players will have the opportunity to sign in to their Netflix accounts when they open the game if they haven't logged in already, and then begin their journey of an incredible experience. If a user doesn't have a Netflix subscription, they'll have to purchase a new one to enjoy the game.

Football Manager 24 is scheduled to release more updates about their game and its fantastic features commencing on 23rd October and fans are waiting in excitement to see what the new edition would bring.

One crucial thing to keep in mind is that FM24 will not be available to download through Netflix on PCs and Consoles.