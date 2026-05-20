How to buy New Zealand vs Egypt tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring another unforgettable month of football across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with New Zealand taking on Egypt in Vancouver at BC Place during the group stage.

The fixture is expected to attract major interest from football fans across Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East, especially with Egypt continuing to be one of the continent’s most followed national teams.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy New Zealand vs Egypt tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, venue information, and where to secure the cheapest seats online before availability becomes limited.

When is New Zealand vs Egypt?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 21, 2026 - 19:00 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

New Zealand World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets June 21, 2026 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 26, 2026 New Zealand vs Belgium BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Egypt World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Belgium vs Egypt Seattle Stadium, Seattle Tickets June 21, 2026 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Seattle Stadium, Seattle Tickets

How can I get New Zealand vs Egypt tickets?

There are several ways supporters can secure tickets for New Zealand vs Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release tickets in multiple phases, including random draw periods and final first-come, first-served sales.

FIFA continues to release tickets in multiple phases, including random draw periods and final first-come, first-served sales. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets safely through FIFA’s official resale marketplace.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets safely through FIFA’s official resale marketplace. Secondary ticket platforms: Websites such as StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures.

Websites such as StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality experiences include VIP seating, luxury lounges, exclusive catering, and premium matchday access.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and delivered through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans searching for the cheapest New Zealand vs Egypt tickets are advised to monitor ticket availability early, particularly as prices on resale platforms can rise rapidly closer to kickoff

How much are New Zealand vs Egypt tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices vary by seating category, stadium section, and overall market demand.

Group-stage matches remain among the most affordable opportunities for supporters to experience the World Cup live, with entry-level seating available across all host cities in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The cheapest New Zealand vs Egypt tickets are currently expected to start from approximately $70 to $140, depending on seat location and resale market demand.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the best value seats should aim to purchase early before inventory becomes limited and resale prices increase closer to the tournament.

Everything you need to know about BC Place

New Zealand vs Egypt will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, one of Canada’s premier sports and entertainment venues.

Located in downtown Vancouver, BC Place is known for its modern facilities, retractable roof, and electric atmosphere during major sporting events.

The stadium regularly hosts international football matches, concerts, and major sporting events, and is set to become one of the key Canadian venues during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

BC Place is expected to host more than 50,000 fans during World Cup matches.

The stadium atmosphere is expected to be vibrant, particularly with Egyptian supporters known for creating passionate and energetic scenes during international tournaments.