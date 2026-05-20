How to buy Austria vs Jordan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Levi’s Stadium information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to build anticipation across North America, and one of the intriguing group-stage fixtures sees Austria take on Jordan at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

With Austria bringing their European tactical discipline and Jordan representing one of Asia’s fastest-growing football nations, this clash is expected to attract strong global interest from travelling fans and local supporters alike.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy Austria vs Jordan tickets, including pricing, availability, hospitality options, and the cheapest ways to secure your seat.

When is Austria vs Jordan?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 16, 2026 - 20:00 Austria vs Jordan Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures & Tickets

Date Fixture Location / Stadium Status June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Dallas Tickets June 28, 2026 Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets

Jordan World Cup 2026 Fixtures & Tickets

Date Fixture Location / Stadium Status June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 22, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 28, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Dallas Tickets

How can I get Austria vs Jordan tickets?

Note for Fans: Both teams compete inalongside Argentina and Algeria. Jordan will play two consecutive matches atbefore heading to Dallas for the final group stage clash.

Fans looking to attend Austria vs Jordan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have several official and verified options to secure tickets, but demand is expected to be high due to the popularity of West Coast fixtures.

Here are the main ways to buy tickets:

Official FIFA Sales Phase: FIFA continues to release remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis through its official ticketing platform.

FIFA continues to release remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis through its official ticketing platform. FIFA Official Resale Platform: Fans can buy verified resale tickets from other supporters at regulated prices, depending on availability.

Fans can buy verified resale tickets from other supporters at regulated prices, depending on availability. Secondary Ticket Platforms: Trusted marketplaces like StubHub offer fast access to tickets, especially when official allocations are sold out.

Trusted marketplaces like StubHub offer fast access to tickets, especially when official allocations are sold out. Hospitality Packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, lounge access, food and beverage services, and priority entry.

All tickets for the 2026 World Cup are expected to be digital and accessible via FIFA’s official ticketing app, making mobile access essential for entry.

How much are Austria vs Jordan tickets?

Ticket pricing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 follows a dynamic structure, with prices varying depending on seating category, demand and stage of the tournament.

For group-stage matches like Austria vs Jordan, the cheapest available tickets typically start from around $60 to $120 in official sales, while resale prices vary depending on demand.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is one of the most modern sporting venues in the United States and will host multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and is widely known for its cutting-edge design, high-tech infrastructure, and sustainability features.

For the World Cup, Levi’s Stadium will welcome more than 68,000 fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The stadium’s location also makes it one of the most accessible World Cup venues for fans travelling from San Francisco, San Jose, and surrounding areas.