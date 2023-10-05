Revealed: How Andre Onana has been targeted by opponents and the advice players are given when facing Man Utd stopper

Manchester United's opponents have discovered weaknesses in Andre Onana's game which players have been urged to exploit.

Onana underperforming for United

Weaknesses identified by opponents

Keen to exploit goalkeeper's positioning

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana has endured a difficult start to life at Manchester United following his £48 million ($62m) move from Inter. Yet despite a string of high-profile mistakes and poor kicking, Erik ten Hag has supported United's new goalkeeper, who has let in an average of two goals per game since moving to Old Trafford from Inter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has now emerged that Manchester United's opponents have analysed Onana carefully and highlighted flaws in his game, according to The Telegraph. Players have been instructed to shoot early as Onana's positioning has been questioned and "he is so far back in his penalty area that he effectively makes the goal bigger for them." One of the reasons Onana was signed was his ability to play out from the back, but his kicking has also been poor this season and has led to further errors.

WHAT NEXT? Onana and Manchester United will be involved this weekend against Brentford at home, where they will be keen to gain all three points to kickstart their season.