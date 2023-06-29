How much will Andre Onana transfer cost Man Utd? Red Devils table bid for Inter goalkeeper after refusing to sign off new David de Gea contract

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a bid for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana after refusing to sign off a new contract for David de Gea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are in the market for a new shot-stopper in the summer transfer window having seemingly determined that their current No.1 is no longer their preferred choice between the sticks. De Gea’s deal is running down towards free agency, and he is said to have agreed terms on an extended stay at Old Trafford, but a revised offer has now been put to him as alternative options are explored.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of those in Cameroon international Onana, who helped Inter to the Champions League final in 2022-23. According to Alfredo Pedulla, United now have a formal offer on the table for the talented 27-year-old, with efforts being made to get a big-money agreement pushed through as quickly as possible.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is suggested that Inter will be demanding €60 million (£52m/$65m) from any transfer package for Onana, although that fee will be made up of a number of add-ons – with the basic asking price that United will need to meet sitting closer to the €50m (£43m/$54m) mark.

WHAT NEXT? Onana has spent only one season at Inter, having joined them from Dutch giants Ajax in 2022 and still has four years left to run on his contract at San Siro, but his long-term future would appear to lie in English football.