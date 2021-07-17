How many trophies has Neymar won in his career?

Neymar has won the most number of trophies with PSG so far in his career...

The last two decades in football has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but if one footballer has come close to challenge the might of the two legends of the game is Brazilian star Neymar.

A product of Santos' youth system, Neymar graduated and made his senior professional debut for the Brazilian club in 2009. In four seasons, the young sensation back then won five titles with Santos. In 177 appearances for the club, Neymar scored 107 goals making him one of the brightest prospects in Brazil at that time.

His breakthrough year for the Brazil national team came in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup where his exceptional performance helped the Selecao win the title beating reigning world champions Spain 3-0 in the final. Neymar had received the Golden Ball Award in that competition.

After winning the Confederations Cup, his first and only international trophy till date, Neymar moved to Spanish giants FC Barcelona for a club record transfer fee at that time. At the Spanish club, Neymar won eight trophies in four seasons which include two La Liga titles and a Champions League title.

In the summer of 2017, the Brazilian moved to Ligue 1 giants PSG from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. In the four seasons, he has played in the French capital so far, Neymar has won nine titles but unfortunately, a second Champions League title continues to elude him.

Here, we take a look at all the trophies in club and international football that Neymar has won in his career so far.

How many trophies has Neymar won at Santos?

League/Tournament No. of titles Years Campeonato Paulista 3 2010, 2011, 2012 Copa do Brasil 1 2010 Copa Libertadores 1 2011 Recopa Sudamericana 1 2012

How many trophies has Neymar won at Barcelona?

League/Tournament No. of titles Years La Liga 2 2014/15, 2015/16 Copa del Rey 3 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 Supercopa de Espana 1 2013 UEFA Champions League 1 2014/15 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2015

How many trophies has Neymar won at PSG?

League/Tournament No. of titles Years Ligue 1 3 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 Coupe de France 3 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21 Coupe de la Ligue 2 2017/18, 2019/20 Trophée des Champions 2 2018, 2020

How many trophies has Neymar won with Brazil?

League/Tournament No. of titles Years FIFA Confederations Cup 1 2013

NOTE: Neymar has won an Olympic gold with Brazil, but it is not considered as a senior international trophy.