How many trophies did Gareth Bale win? Former Real Madrid, Tottenham & Wales star's honours list

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has enjoyed a trophy-laden football career

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glorious career that lasted 16 years.

The Wales legend has won plenty of silverware during his time in the game in memorable stints with Real Madrid, Tottenham and Los Angeles FC.

But how many honours does Gareth Bale have in his trophy cabinet? GOAL takes a look.

How many trophies did Gareth Bale win?

Bale's most precious silverware will be the UEFA Champions League winner's medals he won during his time with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He won the Champions League five times with Real to become one of the few players to have won that many premier European titles. In fact, only Los Blancos legend Paco Gento has more European Cups to his name.

CompetitionWonYears won
UEFA Champions League52013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22
UEFA Super Cup32014, 2016, 2017
Club World Cup32014, 2017, 2018
La Liga32016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22
Copa Del Rey12013-14
SuperCopa12017
MLS Cup12022
Supporters' Shield12022

Which individual awards did Gareth Bale win?

Bale has won individual awards both at club and international level. He was the Player of the Season in the Premier League in the 2012-13 season and was included in the UEFA Team of the Year twice, in 2011 and 2013.

His impact for the Wales national team made him a six-time Welsh Footballer of the Year award winner.

Competition WonYears won
UEFA Team of the Year22011, 2013
Welsh Footballer of the Year62010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
Premier League Player of the Month32010, 2012, 2013
PFA Team of the Year42006-07, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13
Club World Cup Golden Ball12018
PFA Player's Player of the Year22010-12, 2012-13
PFA Young Player of the Year12012-13
Premier League Player of the Season12012-13
Tottenham Player of the Year12012-13