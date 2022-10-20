How does Haaland become a Ballon d'Or winner? Man City striker told what he must do to land Golden Ball

Erling Haaland is already “incredible” but needs to keep working hard in order to become a Ballon d’Or winner, says Ilkay Gundogan.

Blues spent big on Norwegian striker

Already up to 20 goals this season

Expected to challenge for individual honours

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City have been enjoying a stunning return on their £51 million ($57m) summer investment in Haaland, with the Norwegian striker plundering 20 goals through 14 appearances in all competitions. He already appears nailed on for a Premier League Golden Boot in 2022-23, and impressed team-mates at the Etihad Stadium believe a Golden Ball could form part of his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by City’s official website on whether Haaland can become the best player on the planet, Germany international midfielder Gundogan said: “There is quality - everyone can see it. There is a lot of quality that he already brings. Into our team, into his game. But also, the way he is dealing with things that are important to him and the mentality, the determination he has on a match day and also in the training sessions in the locker room. I think that is something special. And on top of that he is humble.

“He knows he has to work hard to get where he is right now and to even get to better places. I’m sure that all this together will just improve him more and more… not just this season but in the next few years. And it will make him an incredible player He is already one but he will just get better and I think this will increase his chances to win the Ballon d'Or.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland was among the contenders for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, but finished 10th in that vote as the top prize went to talismanic Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Having failed to score in his first appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland has scored in each of his last six home games in all competitions, netting 13 goals in total. The last player to score in seven consecutive home games for the Citizens was Sergio Aguero, between December and February in the 2017-18 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? City, who saw their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign ended by Liverpool last time out, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Brighton.