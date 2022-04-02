Hope Solo releases statement following USWNT legend's DUI arrest

United States Women's national team idol Hope Solo has issued her first public statement since being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence earlier this week.

The former goalkeeper has been charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanour child abuse.

On Saturday, Solo reached out to thank those who had shown her support following the incident.

What has been said?

"For those who have reached out with support and love, thank you," she affirmed in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Our family is strong and surrounded by love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible.

"We will be able to share the facts in due time. In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property.

"Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I am blessed to have that kind of love in my life."

The bigger picture

While Solo only alluded to the charges, which she will have to answer in court in North Carolina on June 28, the ex-star's lawyer Rich Nichols also used her Twitter account to address the situation.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," the statement read.

