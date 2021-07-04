'TV expert is the best job for him' - Hitzfeld urges Low to give up management following Germany departure

The ex-Bayern Munich boss doubts the former national team manager would be a good fit for a club and believes he would be better off as an analyst

Joachim Low should give up coaching and become a television pundit after leaving his role as Germany boss, says Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Low took charge of his final game with the national team this week, when his side suffered a 2-0 loss to England in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The former Stuttgart and Fenerbahce coach spent 15 years at the helm of Germany and is already being linked to other jobs.

What has been said?

Ex-Bayern Munich and Switzerland manager Hitzfeld believes the 61-year-old would struggle to go back to club level and should just take up a job on TV.

"I don't know whether he would be well advised to do the stress again with around 60 games a year, that's a lot of stress," Hitzfeld told Sportbuzzer. "Spain, Italy, England, France - that doesn't really fit. A TV expert is the best job, I can only advise him."

What next for Low?

Low was highlighted as an early contender to replace Frank de Boer as Netherlands coach after he departed two days after their 2-0 loss to Czech Republic, but the German manager says he will take some time before deciding on his next move, and suggested he is not ready to give up being a coach just yet.

"After 15 years at the top, it will do me good to free myself from responsibility," he told reporters. "An emotional break is important for me, I've been at Germany for so long that you don't look around for something new straight away.

"I also have to allow the disappointment and the emptiness that comes. You don't shake off a tournament like this in the first few days, because you will need time.

"I never talked about retirement. There are definitely new tasks that are interesting for me."

