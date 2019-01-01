Higuain's agent says he's determined to play for Juventus

The former Argentina striker's agent and brother Nicolas says the player will only play for the Bianconeri in Italy

Gonzalo Higuain is determined to see out his contract at , despite speculation about him moving to , his brother and agent Nicolas Higuain has said.

The former international was loaned to from Turin in January of last year, appearing in 14 Premier League games and bagging five goals in the process.

He has now returned to the Bianconeri and intends to play two more seasons at the Allianz Stadium, with Juve being the only club he’d consider playing for in , according to his representative.

“Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years,” Nicolas Higuain said.

“His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn’t a workable solution.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him.”

Higuain’s move to West London was a chance to reconnect with Maurizio Sarri who oversaw the 31-year-old’s most prolific season, for in 2015-16 when he bagged 36 goals, the most in a single season since 1928-29.

Sarri is now heavily linked with the Juventus hot seat and will face the same ire from Napoli fans as Higuain did when he made the switch from Naples in 2016.

His brother understands why the fans were upset with the striker but believes it is testament to the passion of the Neapolitan support.

“The parties wanted each other. The Neapolitan people always loved Gonzalo and the boos he received after his transfer at Juve prove it.

“The pain was strong, but I think their reaction was normal because we’re talking about a passionate set of fans.”

Another rumour has linked Higuain with a return to Argentina to finish his career where it began, at River Plate.

His agent believes it’s too soon for that and supported his sibling’s choice to withdraw from national team contention.

“I think it’s still too early [to return to River Plate] because Gonzalo is 31 and, once he’s recharged his batteries, he’ll be good enough for Juventus.

“He has no second thoughts about quitting the national team. He felt he had to give way to younger players because staying in the national team for such a long time is a great responsibility and he preferred to withdraw himself.”