Here comes Rasmus Hojlund! Man Utd's big money signing finally set for debut after being named on bench vs Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund is due to make his debut for Manchester United after being named on the substitutes' bench against Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Denmark striker has been unable to feature for United since his £73 million ($91m) move from Atalanta due to a back injury sustained while still with the Serie A side. However, he has been able to fully train with United for the last week and was named on the bench for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have made a sluggish start to the new season, being beaten 2-0 by Tottenham and only earning scrappy home wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Hojlund's recovery is a huge boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who had to play Marcus Rashford up front in the first two matches and whose attack has looked blunt ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club last November.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASMUS HOJLUND? The striker could make his home debut against Brighton on September 16.