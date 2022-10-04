Henderson’s greatest team-mate? Liverpool captain takes his pick from star-studded cast

Jordan Henderson has played alongside some superstar team-mates down the years, with the Liverpool captain finding it difficult to pick out a best.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds skipper has been at Anfield since 2011, while also earning 70 caps for England, and has been fortunate enough to work with a collection of household names for club and country. Attempting to place one of those colleagues above all others is no easy task, with Henderson able to select from a talent pool that includes the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Henderson has said when asked to name his finest team-mate: “I have played with a lot of great players, it’s so hard to pick a single great player from the countless I have played with. Looking back across my whole career I would say that I would have to say Luis Suarez or Steven Gerrard. Both were absolutely sublime players and it would be so hard to pick just one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard was a talismanic presence for Liverpool that passed the armband on to Henderson in 2015 after the Merseyside native made 710 appearances for his home town club. Meanwhile, Uruguayan striker Suarez plundered 82 goals for the Reds in 133 outings and helped himself to a Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year award.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Liverpool are crying out for similar inspiration at the moment, having made a slow start to domestic and continental campaigns in 2022-23. They are back in action on Tuesday against Scottish giants Rangers in the Champions League.