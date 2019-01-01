Hazard wins Europa League Player of the Season

The Belgian forward has been handed the award for the best player in Europe's secondary club competition last campaign

Eden Hazard has been crowned the Player of the Season for his performances with last term.

The Belgian was the Blues' star man during the 2018-19 campaign and scored two goals in the final as they lifted the trophy in Baku.

Hazard made a big-money move to this summer after a stellar campaign in London in which he scored 21 goals and recorded 17 assists from 52 appearances across all competitions.

Article continues below

He managed 110 goals and 92 assists from 352 games in a Chelsea shirt across all competitions and was a key performer for the Blues after joining from in 2012.

More to follow...