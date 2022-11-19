Chelsea boss Hayes set for touchline return against Tottenham after hysterectomy surgery but 'still recovering'

Emma Hayes is all set to return to the touchline after a six-week break due to an emergency hysterectomy procedure.

Hayes returns to the touchline

Underwent emergency hysterectomy

Still recovering

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea manager released a statement on October 13 confirming she had undergone a hysterectomy following an ongoing battle with endometriosis. After nearly six weeks of rest and recuperation, Hayes will back on the touchline at the weekend, although she is 'still recovering'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of the clash against Spurs at Stamford Bridge, Hayes told reporters: "It’s nice to be back. I’ve had six weeks of recovering and I’m still recovering. I still think it will take probably through the rest of this year to return to complete normality but I’m just grateful to feel a lot better.

"I’m happy to come back to a team that’s been doing really well in my absence and to be around the players and staff again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In Hayes' absence, Dennis Reddy and Paul Green managed the affairs at the club. The Blues are currently second in the WSL table level on points (18) with leaders Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Hayes back in charge of the team, Chelsea take on Tottenham on Sunday.