Hat-trick hero Son explains muted celebrations for Spurs after ending eight-game goal drought

Heung-min Son has explained why, despite stepping off the bench to score a hat-trick for Tottenham, his latest goal celebrations were a little muted.

Benched versus Leicester

Came on to steal the show

Golden Boot winner last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international forward started Spurs’ latest Premier League outing on the bench after opening the 2022-23 campaign with an eight-game barren run in the final third. He broke his duck in style when netting a 13-minute treble against Leicester, but the 30-year-old Golden Boot winner sets such high standards of himself that he considers only small steps to have been taken in the right direction.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining why there was no elaborate show of emotion after silencing any doubters against the Foxes, Son said: “I just wasn’t happy with my chances and performance-wise I was not happy and I was disappointed with myself. Look, I’m born loving football and I am still in love with football. I think about football. I’m an attacking player and when I’m not scoring I’m not happy. How can I be happy if I have an unbelievable opportunity to score or make the chances?

“If I’m happy and I’m not scoring, I probably wouldn't be here. Sometimes when I go home, even if we’ve won the game. I’m still sad because my performance wasn’t good, there are things I can do better and the mistakes I made because I missed the chances. I’m always thinking about football because I made it here and this is the way I am here. I still love football even in the tough moments and this is why I am here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son scored 23 Premier League goals in the 2021-22 campaign and has passed 20 across all competitions in four of his seven seasons at Spurs.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Heung-min Son's treble was the fourth hat-trick Tottenham have scored against Leicester in the Premier League - no side has netted more against a specific opponent in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Spurs will return to action after the international break with a derby date against north London neighbours Arsenal on October 1.