Has Cristiano Ronaldo had plastic surgery?

The Portuguese superstar has often been praised for his good looks as well as his footballing ability, but how much of that has he paid for?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the finest footballers on the planet and one of the most well-groomed celebrities in the public eye. Many joke about the striker's fascination with his image but would he choose plastic surgery to make himself look as good as possible?

It is no secret that Ronaldo loves his looks just as much as he loves scoring goals. Stories have popped up throughout CR7's career surrounding his self-admiration time and time again.

One such story was shared by ex- striker Peter Crouch after Rio Ferdinand told him about Ronaldo's vanity whilst at .

"Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, 'Wow. I'm so beautiful!'" Crouch told the Daily Mail.

"The other United players would try to wind him up, [saying] 'Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you'. And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. 'Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this...'"

Has Cristiano Ronaldo had plastic surgery?

Would football's biggest superstar splash the cash on plastic surgery to make himself feel even better when he looks at his reflection? Experts certainly think so.

Speaking to The Sun in 2016, cosmetic surgeon Alex Karidis looked at Ronaldo's transformation since arriving at Old Trafford as an 18-year-old in 2003.

“It looks like he has had Botox around the eyes and forehead. His skin is now almost immaculate,” said the expert.

Karidis would go on to say he may have had fillers at some point to make his skin look better.

“Fillers plump up an area where time has deepened the lines, such as smile lines around the mouth.

“Ronaldo’s face is smooth there now which could be because of fillers which are injected in fluid form into the skin.”

The surgeon also speculated that Ronaldo could have had work done on his nose but she says it could just be a natural progression.

“It is possible he has had a tweaking to the tip of his nose although it isn’t drastic.

“His nose looks smaller than it was ten years ago but that could just be his face evolving.”

Ronaldo's love of his good looks

It's no surprise that Ronaldo wants to maintain his looks as one of his favourite pastimes is staring at himself in the mirror, as revealed by former team-mate Wayne Rooney.

"There's a mirror by Ronaldo's seat in the Old Trafford dressing room. In the time I've been playing with Ronnie, the one thing I've noticed about him is that he can’t walk past his reflection without admiring it, even if we’re about to play a game of football," the former Manchester United striker wrote in his 2012 book 'Wayne Rooney: My Decade in the '.



"Every match, before the team goes out for the warm-up, he runs through the same routine. The kit goes on, the boots go on. Not long after, Ronnie turns to his reflection and stares, psyching himself up for the game."

Article continues below

While Rooney was very public about his hair transplant in 2011, it's never been confirmed if the ex- star had a procedure when his hairline appeared to be deserting him in 2013.

Ronaldo was pictured at a gala with signs of a receding hairline, a normal thing for many men as they age, but it had seemingly vanished upon his next public appearance.

In response hair transplant experts from The Belgravia Centre wrote a tongue-in-cheek message on their website: “We’re sure the star would want to catch hair loss as soon as it began.”