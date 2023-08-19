So harsh! USMNT defender Tim Ream shown hugely controversial red card as he concedes penalty to cost Fulham dearly against Brentford

U.S. men's national team defender Tim Ream was shown a controversial red card in Fulham's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

Ream sent off for foul in box

Wissa appeared to go down easily

Suspended for Arsenal clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Ream was sent off in the 64th minute, having already received his first yellow card in stoppage time of the first half. The dismissal came after Yoane Wissa went down in the box, earning Brentford a penalty that Bryan Mbeumo would convert to make it 2-0. Wissa appeared to go down easily on the play, but, despite Fulham's protests, it wasn't enough to keep Ream on the field as the USMNT star was given his marching orders, all but ending Fulham's hopes of getting anything out of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The dismissal capped a poor day for Ream, who was unable to prevent the opening goal after a poor giveaway from centerback partner Issa Diop. Prior to his dismissal, Ream had completed 92 percent of his passes, but had earned cards for each of the two fouls he committed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? Ream will now miss Fulham's next Premier League clash, which comes against Arsenal at the Emirates, with the Cottagers looking to recover following the 3-0 loss to Brentford.