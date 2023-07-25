'I deal with what's before me' - Harry Kane transfer speculation addressed by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou with third Bayern Munich bid imminent

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has addressed Harry Kane's situation as Bayern Munich reportedly ready a third bid for the striker.

Postecoglou still counting on Kane

Striker wants Bayern move

Bundesliga giants readying improved third offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Australian tactician has insisted that he is still counting on Kane and "there's nothing that's changed from a couple of days of ago". However, things might change soon as Bayern Munich are being relentless in their pursuit of Kane and are reportedly set to table an improved third bid to prise him away from the north London side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I deal with what's before me and if something like that becomes something I need to consider it will hit my (roving as it is at the moment) desk. But at the moment there's nothing that's changed from a couple of days ago," Postecoglu said when quizzed on Kane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Postecoglou had previously admitted that he wants the transfer saga to be resolved at the earliest possible date as he is "not relaxed" about the situation. Kane will be in line for a lucrative new contract extension if he snubs Bayern, but has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the German club and his wife has been spotted looking at houses in Bavaria. However, Tottenham remain firm on their £100 million ($128m) valuation of the player, which Bayern will need to match to land their primary target.

WHAT NEXT? It has been reported that Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen will meet Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy on Friday to expedite the Kane transfer and reach a common ground.