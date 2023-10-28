'One of my better goals!' - Harry Kane speaks out after scoring hat-trick for Bayern including outrageous goal from inside his own half

Harry Kane called his outrageous strike from inside his own half 'One of my better goals' after he hit another hat-trick for Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? It looked like Bayern were in for a complicated afternoon against Darmstadt after Joshua Kimmich's fourth-minute red card. But the visitors were reduced to nine by half-time and Kane and company ruthlessly took advantage scoring eight second-half goals. The pick of the bunch was Kane's remarkable strike from inside his own half.

After completing his hat-trick –– his second in Bayern colours –– Kane took to Instagram to share his joy.

"Obviously one of my better goals that I've scored in my career so far for my second one," Kane told followers. "I'd seen the keeper off his line throughout the first half and I'm always looking out [for that] through every game. And of course I've tried to score from the halfway line a few times. But this one came off perfectly. Obviously just dipped under the bar and gave the keeper no chance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was quite the afternoon for Bayern who as well as piling on goals at one end, welcomed back captain Manuel Neuer after a 10-month absence at the other. Neuer was called on to make a crucial first-half save before sitting back and enjoying the show during the second.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Bayern have a trip to Saarbrucken in the German Cup on Wednesday before a huge trip to Borussia Dortmund next Saturday evening.