Touching gesture: Harry Kane donates signed Golden Ball to Bradley Lowery Foundation for raffle organised by ex-England team-mate Jermain Defoe

England captain Harry Kane has donated a Golden Ball signed by the entire squad to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The Bayern Munich striker donated the 24-carat football to the charity, as part of the raffle organised by former England international Jermain Defoe, who befriended Lowery during his illness.

The charity was set up in honour of young Bradley, who tragically passed away after a battle with neuroblastoma at the age of six.

Defoe has thanked Kane for his generous gesture and said he wasn't surprised to see the England captain get involved.

"You all know what an amazing footballer Harry Kane is, but what you don’t know is that he is an even better person," he said.

"Harry has the biggest heart and has donated to help raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation. I’ve known Harry for a long time, and I’m not at all surprised that he’s offered to help donate and raise funds.

"He’s a leader on the pitch, he’s the kindest person that you’ll meet off it. As the captain of England, he is the perfect role model of what every kid should look up to in how he conducts himself both on and off the pitch. I’m beyond lucky to know Harry and call him a mate."

Money raised from the raffle will go towards a project known as "Super Brad's Pad", which aims to become a holiday home for families who have sick children.

Other prizes are also being auctioned off, such as a game of EA FC 24 against Defoe himself and four tickets to the directors' room for a Sunderland fixture.

As of Thursday, £1800 had already been raised.