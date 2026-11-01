Harry Kane admits to poor performance in 'strange' Bayern Munich draw with Borussia Dortmund

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Harry Kane has offered a candid assessment of his own performance following Bayern Munich's dramatic 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The England captain endured a frustrating evening at the Allianz Arena as the Bavarian giants were held by their fierce rivals in a pulsating Der Klassiker.

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Kane reflects on Klassiker frustration

Kane did not hide his disappointment following Bayern's stalemate with Dortmund, describing the evening as a "strange night" for the Bundesliga leaders. The prolific striker found himself isolated for long periods and unable to influence the scoreline as he usually does, with Dortmund rallying late to secure a share of the spoils. It was a rare off-day for the former Tottenham man, who has been in sensational form since arriving in Germany.

The 33-year-old was frustrated by his inability to find the net despite several half-chances falling his way throughout the contest. "Today probably wasn't my best performance or the team's best performance but that's just life. It's part of being a striker and a footballer. I could have been out there playing for another hour today and the ball wouldn't hit the back of the net. You have to take that on the chin sometimes," Kane told Bulinews in the post-match mixed zone.

Injury concerns mount for Bayern

Beyond the result, the health of the squad remains a primary concern for the coaching staff after several players appeared to pick up knocks during the physical encounter. Bayern have already been dealing with a busy treatment room, and the intensity of the Dortmund clash has potentially added more names to that list. Kane noted the somber mood regarding the physical condition of his teammates.

"It was a strange night all round. We have to see how the injuries are. A couple didn't look so good," the Englishman explained. With a relentless schedule ahead, losing key personnel could prove pivotal to Bayern's hopes of competing on multiple fronts this season.

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The captain warns relentless schedule demands squad depth

Kane has sounded the alarm over a relentless winter fixture pile-up, insisting squad rotation will be non-negotiable if his side are to sustain their silverware push across all fronts. With the calendar tightening and high-stakes matches arriving thick and fast, the talismanic England captain made no secret of the fact that depth will define their campaign.

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"We're at that stage of the season where we have that many games coming up. We have to think about using the squad a lot, and there's no doubt we will use the squad," Kane said.

Focus shifts to Atletico Madrid

Despite the setback in domestic action, Kane was quick to pivot towards the next challenge on the horizon. Bayern travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, a fixture that requires an immediate psychological reset. The striker insists that he is physically prepared for the daunting trip to the Metropolitano Stadium.

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"For Atletico Madrid I'll be ready to go. It's an important game for us. We're going to a really tough place away from home so we're going to need everyone to step up," he concluded.