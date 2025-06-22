‘Couldn’t be more happy’ - Alisha Lehmann reacts to unique Euro 2025 call after seeing selection revealed by sailing boat

Alisha Lehmann “couldn’t be more happy” after seeing a unique selection reveal confirm her place in Switzerland’s squad for Euro 2025.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Those to have earned places in Pia Sundhage’s squad have seen news of their involvement dripped out in a series of interesting public displays. Lehmann’s big moment arrived on Sunday, with a boat being drafted in to provide assistance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Said vessel sported Lehmann’s name on its sail, as it was revealed that the Juventus forward had made the cut for a European Championship on home soil. The 26-year-old is delighted to have got the nod.

Article continues below

Instagram

WHAT LEHMANN SAID

Lehmann posted on social media: “Couldn’t be more happy to represent my country for the Euros, I’m so grateful for the opportunity. Let’s make Switzerland proud and show how women’s football is growing. We are Switzerland.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Lehmann was left out of recent Switzerland selections, leaving her sweating on a place in plans for another major tournament. She will, however, be given the chance to add to her collection of 60 international caps.

WHAT NEXT?

Lehmann has experienced mixed emotions on and off the field of late, with it reported that she has split from Brazilian boyfriend Douglas Luiz on the back of helping Juve to Serie A title glory during her debut campaign in Italy.