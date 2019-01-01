Haller cleared to complete £40m move to West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that terms have been agreed with the Hammers, with the 25-year-old striker now set to undergo a medical

Sebastien Haller has been cleared to complete a £40 million ($50m) move to West Ham, with announcing that terms have been agreed on a big-money transfer.

The 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical in before the formalities of a big-money deal are wrapped up.

If an agreement goes through as planned, then the Frenchman will become the Hammers’ record signing.

Felipe Anderson, who joined from in the summer of 2018 for £36m ($45m) tops that particular chart at present.

West Ham are, however, prepared to splash the cash again in order to bring much-needed firepower into the London Stadium.

Article continues below

A statement from Eintracht regarding the proposed deal read: “Eintracht and West Ham have agreed on transfer terms regarding Seb Haller.

“As a result, Haller has clearance to complete a medical exam in London. Should this take a positive course, Haller will join the Hammers.”

More to follow…