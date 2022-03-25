Gundogan endorses Haaland to Man City and says Dortmund striker can work with Guardiola

Ilkay Gundogan believes Erling Haaland would be a success at Manchester City but warned the Premier League champions rarely play with a striker.

Man City are the main candidates to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are still in contention.

Gundogan is confident the 21-year-old would work well with coach Pep Guardiola, even though they usually do not play with an attacker of his style.

What has been said?

Gundogan said: "Haaland has the quality for every top-team.“

However the Germany international pointed out that City tend to use a false nine, adding: "It feels like an eternity since we played with a striker."

Who plays up front for Man City?

City tend to play with a three-man attack, however Guardiola has used a midfielder in the centre of the front three.

Article continues below

Lately, Phil Foden has been the man to fill the position, but Jack Grealish and winger Bernardo Silva have also been trusted to take on the role this season.

Haaland, meanwhile, is an out-and-out striker for Borussia Dortmund and Norway. The forward has scored 23 times in as many appearances in all competitions this season, leading to interest from Europe's top teams.

Further reading