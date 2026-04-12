Guardiola warns Arsenal: Experience gives us the edge in the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side’s proven ability to post near-perfect winning runs in the final stages of the season could give them the edge over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side missed the chance to extend their lead at the top to 12 points on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Guardiola insists City must win all eight remaining fixtures, beginning with Sunday’s visit from Chelsea, and points out that his side reeled off nine straight victories at the end of the 2023–24 campaign to deprive Arsenal of the title.

He reckons that experience could be decisive, especially since the rivals will meet at the Etihad on 19 April.

The City manager told ESPN, “You have to win every game, and we’ve done that in the past, so we’re capable of doing it again, and perhaps we know exactly what we need to do to win the title.”

Pep continued: “We’re not seventh or eighth in the Premier League like we were last season; we’re second and fighting.”

While Arsenal are currently experiencing a dip in form—losing three of their last four matches in all competitions—City are rediscovering their peak, having already beaten the Gunners in the League Cup final and then dispatching Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Guardiola added: “This turnaround was supposed to happen earlier in the season so that we’d have more opportunities… wasn’t it?”

“That’s the reality; whenever we’re able to do it, we’ll do it, but to win the title, we have to do it every three days.”

The Spaniard concluded: “The team hasn’t been consistent all season, but we’re still in the race. We have an FA Cup semi-final to reach the final, and we’ll keep fighting in the Premier League until the end. It’s not over yet.”



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