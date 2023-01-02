Guardiola brands Man City contract ‘just a piece of paper’ & admits he may not honour new deal

Pep Guardiola has branded his new contract at Manchester City “just a piece of paper”, with there no guarantees that it will be honoured.

Extension agreed through to 2025

Will only stay if results are positive

Off the title pace in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan coach, who has delivered four Premier League title triumphs at the Etihad Stadium, committed to fresh terms through to 2025 back in November. City will be hoping that he sticks around to see that deal out, as they seek to land more major honours at home and abroad, but Guardiola admits that anything is possible in a results business where he could fall out of favour quickly.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has told reporters: "The moment I feel something is wrong, I will resign or not renew my contract. I will not stay as [Sir Alex] Ferguson or [Arsene] Wenger did. The contract is just a piece of paper. I extended my commitment to the club because I feel the team can still do well under my leadership. In the end, it's all about the results. If we get tired of each other, I'm not going to stay until the end because of the contract."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have slipped off the Premier League title-chasing pace being set by Arsenal in 2022-23, with a 1-1 draw at home to Everton last time out leaving the defending champions seven points adrift of the Gunners after 16 games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City, who are desperate to get their hands on an elusive Champions League crown this season, will be back in action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Chelsea.