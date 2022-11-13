Guardiola claims Man City 'could not win any ball' because of brilliant Toney as title race worries emerge

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was dumbfounded by Brentford's Ivan Toney during a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

Toney scored twice vs Man City

Also wrecked Guardiola's tactics

Manager impressed by England striker

WHAT HAPPENED?: Ivan Toney's 98th-minute winner capped an incredible individual performance from the forward, leaving Guardiola and his Manchester City team stunned as they failed to get to grips with the Brentford No. 9.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had a lot of problems, we couldn’t high press because of the balls [from] keeper to striker," Guardiola told reporters. "In this process, we could not win any ball because when Toney flicked the ball he created problems, when Toney kept the ball and played with the three players in the middle he created problems. And we could not regain the ball in the end."

IN A PHOTO:

Frustration on the face of the City manager...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League race thanks to Ivan Toney's two goals, with Arsenal's win later in the day adding to their misery. Toney and Brentford will be elated that they managed to break a five-game winless streak against the Manchester side.

WHAT NEXT FOR IVAN TONEY?: Despite his impressive form so far this season, Toney won't be traveling with England to the World Cup in Qatar this winter. The forward will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Southgate what could have been as the campaign progresses.